Caroline Smith

Design Wizard Badge

Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Design Wizard Badge team building fun vector illustration vector nib pen hat wizard hat wizard design art
Download color palette

We made badges for our Truist app design teammates to show our appreciation for one another - and I came up with the Design Wizard badge to award. Design wizards know their way around, they have been on the journey and are ready to share their knowledge. Here's to all the design wizards out there!

Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Caroline Smith

View profile
    • Like