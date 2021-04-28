Rhehav

Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii

Rhehav
Rhehav
  • Save
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Illustrations of a trip to Hawaii illustraion oil pastels sennelier hand drawing drawing artwork travel trip art landscape hawaii friendship sea sunrise sunset tree palm tree
Download color palette
  1. 3_hawaii.jpg
  2. 3_hawaii2.jpg
  3. 3_hawaii3.jpg
  4. 3_hawaii4.jpg
  5. 3_hawaii5.jpg
  6. 3_hawaii6.jpg
  7. 3_hawaii7.jpg

I went on vacation to Hawaii in the summer of 2019. I took pictures of the trip and drew them with my oil pastel last year.

Rhehav
Rhehav
Visual graphic designer, illustrator

More by Rhehav

View profile
    • Like