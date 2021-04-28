Bassem Elhossiney

Magic Meal

Bassem Elhossiney
Bassem Elhossiney
  • Save
Magic Meal meal magic motion animation blender 3d blender3dart blender blender3d 3d art 3d
Download color palette

To see the motion video please visit my Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118462541/Magic-Meal

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Bassem Elhossiney
Bassem Elhossiney

More by Bassem Elhossiney

View profile
    • Like