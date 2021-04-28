Tiffany MA

Teaser for an Artist's Interview

I was asked for a clean, neat promo/teaser for an artist's interview for social media marketing.
We utilized one of the artist's self portraits that would be featured in the final interview to be published online.
I enjoyed balancing the artist's needs with those of the online art platform!

