HERMES- The Greek God

HERMES- The Greek God brand designing designer minimal logo iconic logo creative logo minimalist logo professional logo business logo hermes logo greek god logo greek logo god logo logodesign greek gods greek god greek logo design hermes
This is the symbol of the corporate company named HERMES.

Hermes was the ancient Greek god of trade, wealth, luck, fertility, animal husbandry, sleep, language, thieves, and travel. One of the cleverest and most mischievous of the Olympian gods, he was the patron of shepherds, invented the lyre, and was, above all, the herald and messenger of Mt. Olympus so that he came to symbolize the crossing of boundaries in his role as a guide between the two realms of gods and humanity. To the Romans, the god was known as Mercury.

