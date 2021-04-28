The price of Extinction - Lincoln Park Zoo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The Price of Extinction
These pink-browed birds have been endangered for more than a decade as their dwindling colonies face the growing threat of industrial fishing.
At the end of 2020, I started a wonderful collaboration with Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and Energy BBDO to raise funds for endangered species. The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.
The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.
Check out the whole project on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk
Find out more about it
https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.