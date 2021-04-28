Kseniya Yashina

alpaca trainer

alpaca trainer funny animal lama alpaca flat illustration illustration vector animated gif animation after effects animation animation 2d aftereffects
Animation for Sante Academie
Illustration: Olya Kovalenko
Animation: Kseniya Yashina

