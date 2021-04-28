Mario Rivera

Bass Lee Music - Vinyl Design (7 Inch)

I had the pleasure of design the new 7-inch release from @bassleemusic where David Fendah, Roberto Sánchez and great musicians participate. Thanks for trust in me always!

