Lisa Bilyeu for HPW - Social Media Campaign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was the original promo graphic for an event featuring Lisa Bilyeu for the organization Hellenic Professional Women.
They requested two sets of graphics to vary between each other so as to extend the period of marketing without becoming repetitive.
We used colors reflected in Lisa's logo for Women of Impact in both designs while this one features a photo of her, the other set featured her logo for Women of Impact.
It was a delight working with both Lisa's team and HPW to create a graphic that made both sides happy and promoted the event clearly and efficiently.