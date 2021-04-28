Lisa Bilyeu for HPW - Social Media Campaign

This was the original promo graphic for an event featuring Lisa Bilyeu for the organization Hellenic Professional Women.

They requested two sets of graphics to vary between each other so as to extend the period of marketing without becoming repetitive.

We used colors reflected in Lisa's logo for Women of Impact in both designs while this one features a photo of her, the other set featured her logo for Women of Impact.

It was a delight working with both Lisa's team and HPW to create a graphic that made both sides happy and promoted the event clearly and efficiently.