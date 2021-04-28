Tiffany MA

Marketing Promo for a Virtual Event

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA
  • Save
Marketing Promo for a Virtual Event instagram stories instagram post social media marketing neon colors logo neon minimal geometric social media design social media graphic ui clean branding web graphic design design
Download color palette

The organization Hellenic Professional Women hosted an online event with Lisa Bilyeu. They hired me to do promo graphics for Facebook and Instagram. This is the second round of graphics after the event was rescheduled.

Tiffany MA
Tiffany MA

More by Tiffany MA

View profile
    • Like