Alv fairytale fairy face fabulous fantasyart creature concept illustration illustrator black and white digital art play portrait illustraion
About a year ago, I started drawing similar portraits. There are only a few of them. Today I found them and decided to share them with you.
This Alv is a fabulous creature from my fantasy.

