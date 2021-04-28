Telemedicine Platform - Video conference

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi everyone!
Telemedicine is now an indispensable and important condition in healthcare.
This maintains communication between doctor and patient. You can quickly consult a doctor if you feel unwell, save your medical history in the chat, and keep connecting with the doctor until you feel better.
You can also easily change your doctor if needed. The platform has a search and filters by doctor's experience, language, cost.
Have often do you address medical help?