Ry Foat

SPOT GARY MCBOARDFACE

Ry Foat
Ry Foat
  • Save
SPOT GARY MCBOARDFACE good vibes cartoon character art surfboard surf animation design apparel design apparel tshirt art illustration
Download color palette

Super excited to share this! I had a blast working on it. Really happy with how my first zine design came out! It's available now → RYFOAT.COM

Ry Foat
Ry Foat

More by Ry Foat

View profile
    • Like