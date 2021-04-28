Birgitte Johnsen

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez portrait

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez portrait editorial illustration alexandria ocasio-cortez aoc portrait art portrait illustration portrait painting portrait limited color palette limited color limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Another portrait using my limited colour palette style. But again I decided to add some more colours. I've even added a little bit of blush, which I usually don't add to these portraits, because the image really needed it.

If you're in the market for portraits in this style, feel free to get in touch as I am open for commissions.

