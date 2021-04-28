Dibyo

Artastic | Private Commission Art

Dibyo
Dibyo
  • Save
Artastic | Private Commission Art minimal poster digitalart illustration vector
Download color palette

Commissioned for a dear friend, this artwork is an amalgamation of various milestones of the commissioner represented via shapes and typography.

Software: Adobe Illustrator
Size: 25inchx15inch
Print on: Mounted Canvas

Press L for like.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Dibyo
Dibyo

More by Dibyo

View profile
    • Like