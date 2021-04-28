Cosmetics e-shop

Hi

In my last 2 weeks, I've been working on a new e-commerce project. The products are for beauty and skincare. It was an honor and a great challenge for me to finish on time and be able to deliver to the audience something fresh, new, and at the same time attractive like design and content. The project is all most done by 70%.

How do you think? Do you like it?

You can find me on www.portofoliu.eu