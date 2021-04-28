Estudio Calderón

Parchados

Logotype for patches, pins and apparel brand called Parchados

A responsive version for instagram (bottom) was designed.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
👋 Experts in type design, custom logos & editorial design
