Mobindustry

Food Delivery App | UI/UX Design - 2

Mobindustry
Mobindustry
  • Save
Food Delivery App | UI/UX Design - 2 app development company mobile app design ui ux design ui ux app development dark mode food ordering app restaurant app food delivery service food delivery app food delivery
Download color palette

A modern and convenient app for ordering food from local restaurants, cafes, and stores. Here users can find the best offers on free delivery and food discounts, order favorite meals, and track their delivery.

Light mode https://dribbble.com/shots/15561729-Food-Delivery-App-UI-UX-Design-1

Learn more on technologies behind the food delivery app development
https://www.mobindustry.net/how-to-build-a-food-ordering-mobile-app/

Mobindustry
Mobindustry

More by Mobindustry

View profile
    • Like