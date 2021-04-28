Mart Ogrinc

Daily UI 032 - Blog post

Mart Ogrinc
Mart Ogrinc
  • Save
Daily UI 032 - Blog post clean helvetica simple minimalist daily ux uiux ui landingpage website blogpost blog dailyuichallenge dailyui dailyui035
Download color palette

Today's task was to create Blog page.

Mart Ogrinc
Mart Ogrinc

More by Mart Ogrinc

View profile
    • Like