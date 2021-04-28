Logo and Branding for HUD Skincare.

HUD of Sweden is simple. It’s inspired by Sweden through Scandinavia's purity, quality, simplicity and care for the environment.

‘HUD’, means ‘Skin’

They set out to nourish and protect men’s skin through personalised skincare, and up to date science. However, they also sought to embody the environmentally friendly focus, purity and quality of Sweden.