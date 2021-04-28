Paige Graff

PBR Can Art 2020 Submission

Paige Graff
PBR Can Art 2020 Submission
Art submitted for an annual design contest held by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Winner gets their design printed on PBR cans for the year and a monetary prize.

2020 Submission: A design inspired by the wild west and spaghetti western films.

