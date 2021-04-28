Paige Graff

PBR Can Art 2021 Submission

Paige Graff
Paige Graff
  • Save
PBR Can Art 2021 Submission pabst blue ribbon digital illustration illustrator beer can design can art
Download color palette

Art submitted for an annual design contest held by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Winner gets their design printed on PBR cans for the year and a monetary prize.

2021 Submission: An ode to farmers everywhere, thank you for growing our best food and the ingredients for beer!

Paige Graff
Paige Graff

More by Paige Graff

View profile
    • Like