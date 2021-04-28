Paige Graff

CCA MFA Exhibition 2017 Catalog

Paige Graff
Paige Graff
  • Save
CCA MFA Exhibition 2017 Catalog catalog design risoprint risograph print layout design design book design book
Download color palette

While interning for Gold Collective, I helped design the CCA MFA Exhibition posters, signage, mailer, post card and catalog. We arranged components of these designs into fours to reflect the four shows of this exhibition. The catalog was printed on, and was designed specifically for a Risograph printer using only cyan and magenta inks.

Paige Graff
Paige Graff

More by Paige Graff

View profile
    • Like