lynette1994

YY TEST : TESCO Online Shopping App

lynette1994
lynette1994
  • Save
YY TEST : TESCO Online Shopping App app ui
Download color palette

YY Shopline’s UI design test questions, but unfortunately I didn’t pass it ：(

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
lynette1994
lynette1994

More by lynette1994

View profile
    • Like