Nilay Ghosh

Louis Vuitton UI REdesign

Nilay Ghosh
Nilay Ghosh
  • Save
Louis Vuitton UI REdesign luxury design perfumes perfume louis vuitton ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce app design ux design ux ui ux ui ui design product design design
Download color palette

What's going on guys 😎

UI project "Louis Vuitton UI REdesign".

📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me  👀 I post two designs every week.

If you have a project please leave a message in the nilayghosh66@gmail.com

if you want to support me and want to see extra designs BUY ME A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nilayghosh

My Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/nilay-ghosh-763b98184/

Nilay Ghosh
Nilay Ghosh

More by Nilay Ghosh

View profile
    • Like