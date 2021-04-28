Affan Taufiqur

Neckle - Showcase app

Affan Taufiqur
Affan Taufiqur
  • Save
Neckle - Showcase app mobile ui mobile design mobile app app design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone.

This is Neckle, an app for showcasing luxury items.

Feedbacks and comments are very much appreciated.

Thank You.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Affan Taufiqur
Affan Taufiqur

More by Affan Taufiqur

View profile
    • Like