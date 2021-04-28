Khayal Novruz

Pitch Sound

Khayal Novruz
Khayal Novruz
Pitch Sound dailylogochallenge app icon logo vector typography graphicdesign design baku azerbaijan
Can you hear that? It's the sound of the next prompt.

Logo Prompt:
Streaming Music Startup

Name Idea: Pitch Sound

