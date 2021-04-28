Rolans Kims

36 days of type - X

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Hire Me
  • Save
36 days of type - X 36dayoftype
36 days of type - X 36dayoftype
Download color palette
  1. x_dr_dark.jpg
  2. x_dr_light.jpg

X letter design for 36 days of type.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Rolans Kims

View profile
    • Like