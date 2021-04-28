The Union League of Philadelphia A History of Food & Drink

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Commissioned by the late Pina Templeton, this book tells the story of how food and drink became a vital part of the Union League of Philadelphia. Gives a sneak peek into the history of the Club's social tables, and even includes perforated recipe cards for today's members to make Union League classics at home. A portion of this book design plays off of ephemera from the League's archives, decades-old cookbooks, and engraved art. The second half of the book showcases the League's dining venues in a more modern light.