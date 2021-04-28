Paige Graff

The Union League of Philadelphia A History of Food & Drink

Commissioned by the late Pina Templeton, this book tells the story of how food and drink became a vital part of the Union League of Philadelphia. Gives a sneak peek into the history of the Club's social tables, and even includes perforated recipe cards for today's members to make Union League classics at home. A portion of this book design plays off of ephemera from the League's archives, decades-old cookbooks, and engraved art. The second half of the book showcases the League's dining venues in a more modern light.

