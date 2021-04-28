Elena Baryshkina

Custom portrait. Adobe Illustrator tutorial

Hey, guys! Today I'm going to show how to draw a modern custom faceless portrait with an example of my own portrait. Tell you some tips and tricks and how you can earn money with these portraits.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUUQSstGqps&t

Come and Learn!

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Hey, guys! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to see you!
