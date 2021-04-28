Mehazabien Chowdhury vector art

HI,

This is a vector art of Mehazabien Chowdhury. Mehazabien Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi model and TV actress. This project was entirely created in Adobe Illustrator cc.

›› Now what is Vector Art?

ANS: Vector artwork is an art that's made up of vector graphics. These graphics are points, lines, curves, and shapes that are based on mathematical formulas. When you scale a vector image file, it isn't a low resolution and there's no loss of quality, so it can be sized to however large or small you need it to be. It's an excellent tool for putting company logos on business cards, creating poster designs, and when photo-shopping in Adobe Photoshop. Any art made with vector illustration software like Adobe Illustrator is considered vector art.

›› What's the color mode of this project?

ANS: RGB.

›› What tool was used to create this photo?

ANS: Pen tool(mostly), color picker tool, shape builder tool, etc.

›› How many hours did it take to complete this project?

ANS: 12 hours (as I am still learning and trying to be faster).

›› Why the RGB color mode?

ANS: As I was creating This photo for digital media(like FB,insta, and portfolio sites), not for print media so I thought RGB is suitable for me.

Finally, if you think it has some problem here or there, please leave a note to learn and be better next time.

