Spring composition. Adobe Illustrator tutorial

Spring ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR Tutorial! Spring has come, and I have no tutorials on this topic yet, and I decided that I needed to correct this situation and created such a spring composition in my favorite paper cut out style.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bd8JdMHQuc&t

Come and learn! ^)
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
