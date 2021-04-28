Vitaly Maslo

Router App Interaction

Vitaly Maslo
Vitaly Maslo
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. TR1.mp4
  2. TR2.mp4

Hey guys! :)
I'm really like shots with interactive prototypes! So I want to share my first effort to create such a shot.
Don't forget to tap 'L' if you like this design and leave feedback in the comments

Follow me : Instagram | Behance

Vitaly Maslo
Vitaly Maslo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vitaly Maslo

View profile
    • Like