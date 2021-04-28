Matt Moloney

SAINT LYOR'S CONVERSATION

I created a fake music video for 'Saint Lyor's Conversation' as a way to test the 1/5 shutter speed mechanism with the BMPCC6K.

My brother, Mike Moloney, shot this after I set the camera + studio up.

Direction: Matt Moloney
DP: Mike Moloney

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
