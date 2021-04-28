RETRO JUICE. Adobe Illustrator tutorial.

Today we'll jump into a retro style and create this composition with orange juice and grainy texture in Adobe Illustrator. We will create the texture ourselves without effects and built-in textures.

Retro style is always in trend. This style is most often attributed to the early 20th century and up to the 90s.

In 2021, the style of the 70s is at the trends and this retro composition fits perfectly with the style of those years.

Diversity became the main fashion trend of the 70s, when opposite directions were popular: hippie, boho, ethno, disco, classic, unisex, punk. People were offered to independently combine flared trousers, turtlenecks, vests, jackets, body shirts, trousers, berets.

And this trend has presented itself in graphic design as well. Sometimes not combined colors would be combined, but the correct selection of shades of colors "WOW" - the effect and this style became a distinctive feature of the 70s.

Come and dive into the 70s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMJrmgOwrUk&t

Enjoy your retro study!

Elena ))))