SmartBud Exploration

SmartBud Exploration home connected ios android apple yellow icons app iot internetofthings 3d web figma web design design ux website ui minimal clean
Hey, community!
this is an exploration for the concept for of SmartBud.
UI: I tried a light theme this time with a man who's trying to connect to approach the idea of staying connected.
UX: I kept it simple and used these colours that give the user a friendly feeling, I mentioned the number of users for the social proof aspect and to gain trust.
Copywriting: I choose to address directly the user and talked with an easy and clear message with a friendly accent.
tell me what you think!
