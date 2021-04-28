SmartBud Exploration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey, community!
this is an exploration for the concept for of SmartBud.
UI: I tried a light theme this time with a man who's trying to connect to approach the idea of staying connected.
UX: I kept it simple and used these colours that give the user a friendly feeling, I mentioned the number of users for the social proof aspect and to gain trust.
Copywriting: I choose to address directly the user and talked with an easy and clear message with a friendly accent.
tell me what you think!
