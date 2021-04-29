Good for Sale
International Dance Day

International Dance Day celebration party people character design dancing vector style design illustration

Set of cute flat design characters

Today is International Dance Day!
We congratulate everyone who loves dancing on this holiday.

In dance - as in design - there is no boundaries for development, inspiration, learning and creating.

These cute guys are from the Collection of characters at Creative Market.

