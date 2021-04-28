Paulo de Castro

Expat_questionnaire

Paulo de Castro
Paulo de Castro
  • Save
Expat_questionnaire opacity purple portfolio mobile app mobile question mark ios ios app processing popup emoji clean ui layout grid radio button questionnaire
Download color palette

Some weeks ago, I was asked to build a product that helps people relocating to another country.

I came up with an idea for a mobile application called Expat. 🛫

Questionnaire screens for the Expat mobile application 📲

Paulo de Castro
Paulo de Castro
Product Designer at Wire™ 👨🏽‍💻

More by Paulo de Castro

View profile
    • Like