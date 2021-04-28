BandaPixels

widgets creation app

Download color palette
  1. widgets.png
  2. 7.1.gif

The idea of the software is to create an interface between Lenders API and the customer’s website.
Customers can log in, generate a widget and load it onto their website.
The purpose of widgets is to give a breakdown of finance calculations for a product or loan amount and allow the end-user to apply for a loan.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
