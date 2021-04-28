Kostenko

All things - all tech logo podcast typography design modern logo vector icon logo design logo
Here is the logo for podcasts created for - https://www.nyman.media/. It is one of the element of the brand language of the company.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
