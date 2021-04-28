Anggit Setiawan

Fitness And Bodybuilding Blog

Anggit Setiawan
Anggit Setiawan
  • Save
Fitness And Bodybuilding Blog uiux web ui appdesign uiuxdesign uidesign website fitnesstools news minimal blog design muscles bodybuilding fitness app
Download color palette

Exploration for fitness & bodybuilding blog, minimalist style

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at uixanse@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram

---------------------------------------
Thanks For Watching :)

Anggit Setiawan
Anggit Setiawan

More by Anggit Setiawan

View profile
    • Like