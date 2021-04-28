Gennady Savinov

Searchee Logo

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Searchee Logo creative workspace connections buy logo professional geometric branding gennady savinov logo design logo design abstract modern search results platfomr magnifying glass magnifier finder search s logomark s letter s logo
Download color palette

Logo for the search platform.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
Professional Logo & Brand Identity.
Hire Me

More by Gennady Savinov

View profile
    • Like