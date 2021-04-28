Vartika Gupta

Nuts & Berries stickers

Vartika Gupta
Vartika Gupta
  • Save
Nuts & Berries stickers stickers chocolat illustrator photoshop design branding logo illustration green gradient dribbble packaging
Download color palette
Vartika Gupta
Vartika Gupta

More by Vartika Gupta

View profile
    • Like