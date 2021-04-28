Yijie Zhou

Icon for a monitoring app

Yijie Zhou
Yijie Zhou
  • Save
Icon for a monitoring app sphere radar monitor plant icon
Download color palette

Icon for a monitoring app. All applications from our team have a "planets and galaxy" themed icon , in simpler words, the icon needs to be somewhat a sphere.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Yijie Zhou
Yijie Zhou

More by Yijie Zhou

View profile
    • Like