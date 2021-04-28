Alcune Favole Al Telefono - Un omaggio a Gianni Rodari

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Created to celebrate the 100th birthday of famous italian writer Gianni Rodari, this project brings together a series of fables by the author, turned into narrated animations (Italian + Portuguese) and displayed in a playful interactive website that imitates the pages of a children's book.
Built with Wordpress.
Illustrations by Insumo_collage.
Narrated by Alvise Camozzi & Nina Brumana Camozzi.
Visit at https://www.alcunefavole.art.br/