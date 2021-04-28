Noise Studio

Myggen Surf School

Noise Studio
Noise Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Myggen Surf School icon logo surf surfing mobile design ux ui graphic design digital design sports branding
Download color palette

'Surfing we love & surfing we teach'. Landing page design and illustrations for Myggen Surf School based on the Norwegian west coast 🌊🌲

Check it out: myggensurfschool.com ✌️

Landing page design: Santiago Roldan & Felipe González Febré
Illustrations: Felipe González Febré

Noise Studio
Noise Studio
Branding and Digital Creative Agency for Sports and Outdoors
Hire Me

More by Noise Studio

View profile
    • Like