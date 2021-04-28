anisa_99d

hand and face beauty logo design vector

hand and face beauty logo design vector drawing abstract art outline human line care health people graphic sign symbol design illustration icon logo vector beauty face hand
I created this logo because I was inspired to see beautiful people

