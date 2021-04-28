anisa_99d

Awesome scooter classic delivery logo illustration Vector

anisa_99d
anisa_99d
  • Save
Awesome scooter classic delivery logo illustration Vector cycle old motor symbol italy badge wheel speed street bicycle bike motorcycle delivery city design travel transportation classic scooter vintage
Download color palette

I created this logo because I was inspired to see people riding motor scooters

anisa_99d
anisa_99d

More by anisa_99d

View profile
    • Like