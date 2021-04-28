Corey Ginnivan

Tech Stack Mockup

Corey Ginnivan
Corey Ginnivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Tech Stack Mockup clean glow gradient glass design branding illustration vector
Download color palette

Little mockup to showcase a tech stack used for a project. Made in Sketch 💎✌️

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Corey Ginnivan
Corey Ginnivan
I design (and build) interfaces that help people.
Hire Me

More by Corey Ginnivan

View profile
    • Like