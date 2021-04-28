Paul Beveridge

Slush - Light & Regular

While Blueberry Limeade --Light-- is a release of Wiley Roots, it's non-light partner has not actually been made, BUT I wanted to show a side-by-side of the color scheme/convention I chose to delineate this series for instances when there is a flavor from both of these lanes being released or sold at the same time.

